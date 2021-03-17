Minor driving car with firearms, narcotics leads police on chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car that was driving recklessly led to a police pursuit involving three local law enforcement agencies Wednesday morning.

At approximately 11:46 a.m., Richmond Police Department officers noticed a car driving recklessly at Coles Street and Richmond Highway. The car then failed to stop, and officers saw narcotics and firearms being thrown from the vehicle.

Then around 12:48 p.m., the car stopped at Joplin Avenue and Harwood Street. Two people were arrested and charged.

The driver, a juvenile, was charged with felony attempt to elude. The passenger, Tobias Smith was charged with multiple firearms and narcotics-related felonies.

Chesterfield and Virginia State Police helped in the pursuit.