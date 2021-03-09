Police pursuit starts with reckless driving in Chesterfield, ends with Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man driving a stolen vehicle led Chesterfield police on a chase from Hull Street and Turner Road all the way to the corner of Belvidere Street and W Cary Street in the City of Richmond.

The Chesterfield Police Department tells 8News that officers were patrolling when they saw a car driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic at around 100 mph. Upon witnessing the reckless driving, officers began pursuing the vehicle.

The pursuit lasted into the City of Richmond, where RPD also got involved with the pursuit. The driver crashed the stolen car on Belvidere Street. He then exited the vehicle and attempted to run away. He was apprehended by police and taken into custody, the suspect is currently being held at the Chesterfield Jail.

He will face charges in Chesterfield County and the City of Richmond. The suspect also has multiple warrants out against him previously in the city.

Traffic was impacted in the northbound lanes as police worked the scene