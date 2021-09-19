Police respond to shooting on Hull St. in Richmond Sunday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in front of a convenience store on the city’s southside on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene at Jack Rabbit’s Convenience Store on Hull St. around 1:45 p.m. and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. There were no other details available about the victim’s condition.

Photo: Sam Hooper/8News

Photo: Sam Hooper/8News

If you have any information about this incident, contact Richmond Police at (804) 646-5100 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.