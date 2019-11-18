Police: Richmond man charged for stealing from parked cars in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police learned that one suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Marcellus Thomas Jr., was spotted at a nearby McDonald’s. Thomas was eventually located and arrested.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police said Monday that a 27-year-old Richmond man already in custody faces additional charges for allegedly stealing from parked cars at a gym and park in Chesterfield County.

Authorities said they were conducting an operation “to combat thefts from cars at local parks and gyms” on Nov. 10 when they saw a Ford Escape with two men inside drive into a park located at 13301 N. Woolridge Road. The men eventually parked beside a Toyota Tacoma, where, according to Chesterfield police, an officer witnessed a man enter the Toyota and then get back inside the Ford before driving away.

The officer learned that the Ford Escape was reported stolen and tried to stop the car. Police said the car stopped and the two men got out to run away. The two men were able to evade police.

Chesterfield police learned that one suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Marcellus Thomas Jr., was spotted at a nearby McDonald’s. Thomas was eventually located and arrested.

Authorities are still looking for another suspect, described by police as a 5-foot-10 black male who has tattoos on his neck.

Thomas has been charged with grand larceny, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, two drug possession charges and driving without a license. He was also charged in multiple larcenies from cars at two YMCA gyms, in the 700 block of Coalfield Road and at Rockwood Park in the 3400 of Courthouse Road.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

