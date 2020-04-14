Police: Richmond man expected to be OK after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say one man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 3300 block of Stockton Street for a shooting. On scene, a man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

