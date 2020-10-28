Police: Richmond man indicted for the murder of his toddler daughter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been indicted for murder by a grand jury following the death investigation of his toddler daughter, according to the Richmond Police Department.
Police said last year Isaiah Nipson, was charged with abuse and neglect of a child in connection with the death of his daughter.
The Richmond police said at about 11:31 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2019, officers were called to the 1200 block of Coalter Street for a report of a child in destress. When police arrived, they found the child unresponsive. She was then transported to a hospital where she later died.
The child was in Nipson’s care during this incident.
RPD said detectives with the Major Crimes Youth and Family Crimes division have been investigating the incident. They presented information to the grand jury, which resulted in the indictment of Nipson on Oct. 21, for charges which include murder, abuse and assault.
Anyone with anymore information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Pittman at 804-646-3869 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000
