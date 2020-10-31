Police: Richmond man shoots at three women inside a car on Friday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said they have arrested Richmond man after he shot at three women inside of a car on Friday night.
Police said they responded to a report that three woman were shot inside their vehicle following a domestic related incident at 10:49 on Oct. 30, on the 15000 block of River Tree Drive.
The suspect, Thomas A. Bridges III, 31, of Richmond, was taken into custody in the 14600 block of Ramblewood Drive at about 12:22 a.m. on Oct. 31. He was charged with h three counts of attempted malicious wounding, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
In addition, Keyavonte Crawford, 28, of Richmond, was taken into custody and charged with accessory after the fact for her involvement.
Both suspects are currently being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.
Police say are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
