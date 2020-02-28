Police: Richmond man wanted for attempted murder killed himself in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man who was a suspect in a Henrico County shooting that put a woman in the hospital on Wednesday shot and killed himself in Stafford County the next day.

According to Henrico police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Hilliard Road for reports of a domestic related shooting in the area and found a woman with a “significant injury.” The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Warrants were obtained for a suspect, identified by police as 42-year-old Patrick L. Jones, police said. Stafford County authorities responded to a Hampton Inn on Jefferson Davis Highway on Feb. 27 and found Jones in a vehicle in the hotel’s parking lot.

Deputies arrived and Jones attempted to leave the area but was stopped by authorities at the parking lot entrance. Henrico police said Jones “then brandished a firearm and shot himself in the head.”

Jones was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Police are still investigating the Henrico County shooting that took place on Feb. 26.

