POLICE: Road rage shooting leaves no one injured

by: WRIC Newsroom

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Anger turned violent Saturday night when one driver tried shooting another because of road rage to Henrico County Police.

The victim said the driver shot at them because they didn’t like the way they were driving.

Police say that neither of the drivers were hit or injured.

This story is developing, stay with 8News for updates.

