Police: Robber punches Hull Street store clerk in face on Thanksgiving Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who they say robbed a Hull Street business on Thanksgiving Day.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 2128 Hull Street.

The man — who was holding a Snickers candy bar — walked up to the counter and gave the clerk $1, police said. As the clerk popped the drawer open for change, police said the man reached over the counter to grab money from the register, punched the clerk in the face and ran away from the store.

He was last seen running west on Hull Street. Officers later recovered his camouflage hoodie on the corner of Hull Street and Pilkington Street.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Second Precinct Detective M. Hatchett at (804) 646-8167 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

