Police: RPD identifies homicide victim in St. Paul Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department revealed the identity of a man who was killed in a shooting yesterday at the 1300 block of St. Paul Street.

The department said officers responded to a call for a reported shooting at about 12:31 p.m. When they arrived, police said they found two men in their mid-20s with apparent gunshot wounds.

The first victim was Antonio L. Brown, Jr., 28, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, RPD asks you reach out to Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or click here.

