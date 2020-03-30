Police: RPD identifies homicide victim in St. Paul Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department revealed the identity of a man who was killed in a shooting yesterday at the 1300 block of St. Paul Street.
The department said officers responded to a call for a reported shooting at about 12:31 p.m. When they arrived, police said they found two men in their mid-20s with apparent gunshot wounds.
The first victim was Antonio L. Brown, Jr., 28, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information on this shooting, RPD asks you reach out to Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or click here.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police arrest suspect in multiple break-ins of Chesterfield apartments
- Messi: jugadores del Barcelona se rebajan 70% del sueldo
- Tokio 2021 tiene fechas: 23 de julio al 8 de agosto
- Suspenden licencia de Saunders por comentario inapropiado
- Macy’s to furlough majority of its 130,000 workers