RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are warning residents that thieves may be out to steal parts from your car.

This past weekend, police say four catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles on Chamberlayne Avenue and Dill Avenues.

Catalytic converters can be worth more than $200 because of the metal types.

Police used this incident to remind residents to park in a well-lit area and to close building entrances when possible.