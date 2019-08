RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are trying to identify the man they say broke into a home in North Richmond and stole money.

Police say the crime happened on Friday, July 26 in the 3300 block of Barton Avenue in the Brookland Park neighborhood.

About six months ago, a similar incident happened along that same street, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective S. Rawlings at (804) 646-3182 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.