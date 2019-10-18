Police search for man who robbed Hopewell restaurant

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who robbed a restaurant in Hopewell.

At about 6:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Traditionz Express Restaurant, located at 323 Cavalier Square, for a robbery.

Police say the man entered the business and took out a note demanding

money from the clerk. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the man ran away from the business on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with a slit in his eyebrow and possibly a tattoo or mole under his left eye. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head, a baseball cap, a yellow construction style safety vest with reflective stripes and gray gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lead Detective Benjamin Ransom of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Anyone who may have information about this crime who wishes to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.