Police search for suspects in armed robbery at Richmond Food Mart

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRC) — Chesterfield authorities are asking for help identifying suspects in a robbery that happened earlier this year.

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program said that on Jan. 30, 2021, around 5 p.m., two suspects entered the Richmond Food Mart at 6500 Jefferson Davis Highway. Both suspects had handguns and demanded cash from the clerk, police said.

Police said once the register was open, the suspects pushed the clerk aside, grabbed the cash from the register and ran away from the area down Dundas Road.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.