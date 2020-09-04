Police search for vandals who hit Capital One Café in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond said vandals broke windows and spray painted the Capital One Café in Carytown Wednesday night.
According to police, the vandalism occurred around 10:15 p.m. A witness reported multiple people damaging the storefront.
“There were also were two individuals on bicycles at the scene,” police added.
Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at (804) 780-1000.
