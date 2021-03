Richmond Police are working to identify the driver of this small dark-colored sedan. The sedan was involved in a hit-and-run. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian in the Museum District was the victim of a hit-and-run last Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Police said a small dark-colored sedan struck a pedestrian around 7:30 p.m. on March 9 in the 1000 block of N. Thompson Street. The vehicle fled the scene and headed east on W. Grace Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.