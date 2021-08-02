Police searching for driver suspected of hitting juvenile on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for injuring a juvenile during a hit-and-run on July 16.

According to police, the driver hit the young pedestrian around 4:30 p.m. on Chamberlayne Avenue near Azalea Avenue. The driver was traveling southbound, they stopped initially but drove off from the scene.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police say the driver was operating a white four-door Toyota. They suspect the license plate was UNJ-4366.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Hit and Run Detective J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.