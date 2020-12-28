Police searching for female theft and assault suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this month, a woman entered a nail salon in downtown Richmond and utilized its services before trying to leave without paying. Police say she assaulted an employee and ran out of the business.
According to the Richmond Police Department, the woman visited the nail salon on Friday, Dec. 11 and tried to exit without paying for the services she received around 8:10 p.m. The employee she assaulted was at the front door of the business and she eventually ended running outside through the back exit. Her actions were caught on video.
Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts can call call Fourth Precinct Detective P. Cho at (804) 646-2939 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Officials say the suspect was breaking into vehicles, a male homeowner, who is an off duty deputy, confronted the suspect, and was shot.
- A woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle was struck early Monday morning at the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT).
- Police in North Carolina are looking for an "armed and dangerous" suspect after a weekend shooting left a mother of four dead.
- The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who used stolen credit cards at the Walmart at Hancock Village.
- Authorities in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights are asking for the public's help in locating two fugitives.
- Henrico Police are responding to a report of a shooting near Richmond International Airport.
- A man is fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot on Plazaview Road in Richmond.
- A box truck driver has been charged with filing false reports, after church members and convenience store customers heard him playing audio Sunday similar to the audio heard before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Rutherford County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said.
- Federal authorities identified on Sunday the man they say is responsible for the Christmas Day bombing and said that he died in the explosion.
- Two homeowners walked in on a man breaking into their home on Saturday in Caroline County. The perpetrator shot and killed the female homeowner before stealing their vehicle and escaping.