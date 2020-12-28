Police searching for female theft and assault suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this month, a woman entered a nail salon in downtown Richmond and utilized its services before trying to leave without paying. Police say she assaulted an employee and ran out of the business.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the woman visited the nail salon on Friday, Dec. 11 and tried to exit without paying for the services she received around 8:10 p.m. The employee she assaulted was at the front door of the business and she eventually ended running outside through the back exit. Her actions were caught on video.

Video provided by RPD

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts can call call Fourth Precinct Detective P. Cho at (804) 646-2939 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.