PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a man they suspect sexually assaulted, and attempted to abduct two 12-year-old girls Tuesday morning on their way to school.

According to Prince William Police, officers were called to the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle, Va. where an investigation revealed a 12-year-old girl was walking to school when an unknown man began following her. Police said the man grabbed the victim from behind, and inappropriately touched her before the girl yelled, and attempted to separate from him. The suspect then released the child and ran towards Ginn Memorial Park. The girl continued to Graham Park Middle School, where she immediately told the school staff of the incident.

Suspect Photos Courtesy of the Prince William Police Department

While investigating, officers were told a second 12-year-old girl had also been assaulted that morning by a man matching the description of the suspect. The victim of that encounter told police that she was walking to school near Ginn Memorial Park, when the man began following her, grabbed her from behind and inappropriately touched her. The girl was able to run from the man. A Good Samaritan saw her running, and gave her a ride home.

Police said the suspect –described as a 20 to 30-year-old Hispanic male– did not speak to either child during the two separate encounters.

According to police, the man is around 5’6″, with brown eyes, a full beard, and was last seen wearing a light brown hooded jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000.