PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince George are looking for a man accused of shoplifting cigarettes – twice.

Authorities say they have noticed a pattern in the behavior of the suspect. In both cases, police say the unidentified man entered a gas station and spilled a drink on the floor. While workers were busy cleaning up the mess, police say the man went into the manager’s office and stole cigarettes.

Good afternoon, Prince George!We've been noticing a new shoplifting trend where a suspect enters a gas station and… Posted by Prince George County Police Department on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Police say if you recognize the man, give them a call.