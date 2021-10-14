Police searching for man who impersonated Chesterfield officer, initiated fake traffic stop with flashing blue lights

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for an unknown suspect who impersonated a Chesterfield law enforcement officer and initiated a fake traffic stop with flashing blue lights on their vehicle.

The incident took place on Saturday Oct. 9 in the 11100 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 7:30 a.m.

The male suspect was driving an unmarked silver sedan and parked behind someone who pulled into the parking lot at the area.

The suspect from the vehicle approached the victim’s car and tried opening both the rear and front driver’s side doors. He then spoke to the victim about her driving, asked for her information and briefly displayed what appeared to be a badge and a handgun.

The suspect briefly returned to his vehicle, then came back to the victim and told her to drive safely.

The suspect then got back into his sedan, left the parking lot and drove toward Carmia Way.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a light complexion.

Police describe him to be about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium-to-husky build. They said he was bald and was wearing a navy-blue sweater and khaki pants. He was driving a silver sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.