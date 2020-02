HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a man who reportedly stole alcohol twice from a Henrico business last week.

According to authorities, the man entered a store on the 4000 block of Glenside Drive last Tuesday and on Sunday. The man took alcohol and left without paying.

Henrico police need your help…who is this? On 2/18 and 2/23 it’s reported the male entered and took alcohol from the 4000 block of Glenside Dr. Call police at 501.5000 or submit your anonymous tip on Crime Stoppers P3 tips app. pic.twitter.com/3QztpPe59R — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) February 23, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.