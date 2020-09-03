Police searching for Midlothian Turnpike shooting suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department needs the public’s help locating Sayvon Knight, the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Midlothian Turnpike on Saturday.
According to the RPD, Knight has an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the shooting. There are additional charges pending.
Police responded to the shooting at the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. for reports of one person shot. There they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on Knight’s whereabouts or this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 938-5590or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous
