Police searching for Midlothian Turnpike shooting suspect

Knights head is currently shaved and his hair will not look the same as pictured.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department needs the public’s help locating Sayvon Knight, the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Midlothian Turnpike on Saturday.

According to the RPD, Knight has an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the shooting. There are additional charges pending.

Police responded to the shooting at the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. for reports of one person shot. There they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on Knight’s whereabouts or this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 938-5590or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous

