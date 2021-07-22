Police searching for sexual battery suspect following incident near Hollywood Cemetery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting someone walking by Hollywood Cemetery on July 18.

Police say the suspect exited Hollywood Cemetery and started following the victim. Once he reached them he groped their lower backside “in an effort to touch the survivor’s genitals.”

The incident happened between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on Idlewood Avenue.

VCU Police are looking for a tall thin black man with short hair. At the time of the crime the suspect was wearing a white tank top and shorts. He ran away from the scene on Idlewood.

VCU Police Department issued an alert about the incident but Richmond Police are leading the investigation.