NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) – Police are attempting to identify a suspect in connection with a recent robbery and double homicide in Newport News.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, Newport News police responded to an incident at a business located on the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway.

Two adult men were found inside the store with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were later identified as 52-year-old Preyas Patel, of Yorktown, and 35-year-old Logan Edward Thomas, of Newport News.



Credit: Newport News Police / 8News

Video footage obtained by police from a security camera inside the store showed a person carrying a firearm and a black bag entering through a double-door entrance and walking across the front of the store. The person was shown to be wearing a white full-face mask, black long-sleeve hoodie, black pants and black and white sneakers.

The investigation of this incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information that can help with the identification of the individual in the video is asked to contact police at 757-928-4219, or submit a tip anonymously through P3Tips.com.