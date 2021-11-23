Police searching for suspect who broke into several vehicles, stole items in Midlothian neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect who was reportedly opening vehicle doors and taking items from inside them at a neighborhood in Midlothian.

Police said the suspect took items from several vehicles in the area of Felbridge Court.

The video below was shared with 8News and shows someone attempting to enter a locked truck at night before walking back through the woods on November 17.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.