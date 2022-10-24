COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights police are searching for a suspect who they say committed an armed robbery of a local Tropical Smoothie Café.

Police said the suspect walked in through the rear entrance of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe, located at 190 Southgate Square in Colonial Heights, around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Once inside, the suspect walked up to an employee, pointed a gun at him and told him not to move. While pointing the gun at the employee, police said the suspect opened the cash register and took the money inside. He then left the store through the back door.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.