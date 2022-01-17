Police searching for suspect who shot victim while driving on Midlothian Turnpike New Year’s Eve

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect who shot a person, giving them life-threatening injuries on New Year’s Eve while they were driving on Midlothian Turnpike.

On December 31, 2021, around 4:30 p.m., the victim was traveling west in the 1800 block of Midlothian Turnpike when a silver vehicle pulled up alongside his vehicle and shot at the passenger-side door.

The bullet ended up striking the victim and causes the person life-threatening injuries.

The silver vehicle was identified as a 2019 Honda Civic with black rims. It was last seen traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike toward Chesterfield Towne Center.

Crime Solvers can be reached at 804-748-0660 or by the P3-Tips mobile app or website.