Police searching for suspects accused of Chesterfield elementary school vandalism

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three men accused of vandalizing a Chesterfield County elementary school are wanted by police.

Officers say the incident occurred on Christmas Day at Enon Elementary. Three juveniles allegedly broke a window with rocks at the school.

The first suspect was seen wearing a red-and-black flannel shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. The second suspect was seen wearing a blue skull cap, a black-and-gray flannel shirt, gray pants and shoes. The last suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie with “Virginity Rocks” in white lettering, black pants and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or use the P3-Tips mobile app. You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

