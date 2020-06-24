Police searching for suspects in looting of Four Brothers Bistro

Restaurant looting

Richmond Police searching for suspects in the looting of a restaurant. (Photo RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for three people who looted a Richmond restaurant the first weekend of unrest in the city.

On Sunday, May 31, police said they were called to a Four Brothers Bistro in the 700 block of Lombardy Street which had been damaged by rioters.

The suspects were caught on camera entering the restaurant and stealing cash along with other items.

If you have any information,  call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

