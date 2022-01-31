Police searching for two Chesterfield County fugitives

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Jeremy Anthony Walker, Steven Tyler Blass, Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help locating two fugitives.

45-year-old Jeremy Anthony Walker is wanted for failure to appear on felony charge distribution of drugs. Walker is 6-foot 1-inch tall, weighs 192 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

59-year-old Steven Tyler Blass is wanted for assault and felony vandalism. Blass is 6-feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen Walker or Blass call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events