Police searching for two Chesterfield County fugitives

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help locating two fugitives.

45-year-old Jeremy Anthony Walker is wanted for failure to appear on felony charge distribution of drugs. Walker is 6-foot 1-inch tall, weighs 192 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

59-year-old Steven Tyler Blass is wanted for assault and felony vandalism. Blass is 6-feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen Walker or Blass call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app