Police searching for two fugitives in Chesterfield area

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are looking for help from the public to locate two fugitives. One man is wanted for breaking and entering and another is wanted for carnal knowledge of a child.
The first fugitive, Rasheem McKoy is suspected of breaking and entering, he is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 157 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
The second fugitive, Dominique Melquan Malone is suspected of having carnal knowledge of a child aged 13 to 15 years old and drug charges. He is described as a 5-foot-6-inches tall man who weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Police ask that anyone with any knowledge of these men’s whereabouts report them to Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. Cash rewards are possible for solved. cases.
