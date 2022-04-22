PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for two suspects who burglarized a Prince William County vape shop in the early hours of this morning.

At around 2:41 a.m., officers responded to Virginia Vapes at the Triangle Shopping Plaza in Dumfries to investigate after the store’s alarm system had been activated. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the front glass door was shattered.

Upon reviewing security footage, officers found that two men had approached the building and used an unknown object to break the glass door to enter the business.

The two suspects then took various vape products before running away on foot.

A police K-9 unit searched the area for the suspects but was unable to locate them.

The suspects are described as two men, of unknown age or race.

(Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.