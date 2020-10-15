Police searching for Erich Road shooting victim’s vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a stolen vehicle that belonged a shooting victim killed on Erich Road earlier this week.

Officers said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound around 11:30 a.m. on Erich Road Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities identified the victim as Ricky G. Seldon, a male in his 30s.

Sheldon’s dark gray 2009 Infiniti QX56 has been reported stolen and police are now searching for the vehicle. The Virginia license plate is JCF8VR.

Anyone who spots the vehicle parked and empty can call the RPD non-emergency line at (804)646-5100. Police ask that if anyone sees the vehicle being driven to call 911.

Additional information can be reported to Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

