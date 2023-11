ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) is investigating the vandalism of a popular winery in the Crozet area.

Police are investigating an incident where many glass windows and doors were destroyed at King Family Vineyards, 6550 Roseland Farm, between midnight and 2 a.m on Friday, Nov. 17.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact ACPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807.