NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a woman who stole multiple bottles of alcohol from a Virginia ABC store.

On April 11, the female suspect entered the store wearing all black and a blue face mask. The store, located in Quinton, is at 2501 New Kent Highway.

Police said she stole multiple bottles of alcohol then left the store in a black SUV with unknown registration.

Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.