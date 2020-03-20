Police seek Chester man accused of sexual assault in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of a sexual assault that occurred in early March, the department said.
Maquel Mills, 24, of Chester, is wanted for attempted forcible sodomy in connection with the incident that occurred in the 6900 block of Marlowe Road on Monday, March 2.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (804) 646-3913 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.
