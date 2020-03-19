Breaking News
Police seek Chesterfield man accused of raping woman in Richmond
1  of  36
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chester Baptist Church Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church King and Queen County Courts and Adm. Offices LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools Mount Level Baptist Church - Dinwiddie New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia Sharon Baptist Church St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools TEST SCHOOL The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Police seek Chesterfield man accused of raping woman in Richmond

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

According to Richmond police, Victor M. Manuel, 32, is wanted for raping a woman in the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue on Aug. 4, 2019.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators are looking for a Chesterfield man accused of raping a woman in Richmond in August.

According to Richmond police, Victor M. Manuel, 32, is wanted for raping a woman in the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue on Aug. 4, 2019.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events