Police seek Chesterfield man accused of raping woman in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators are looking for a Chesterfield man accused of raping a woman in Richmond in August.

According to Richmond police, Victor M. Manuel, 32, is wanted for raping a woman in the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue on Aug. 4, 2019.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

