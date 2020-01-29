Police seek driver of ‘vehicle of interest’ after pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Staples Mill Road

The vehicle of interest identified by police could be a green Ford Explorer or Expedition between 2003 and 2008. The vehicle, which has a missing right rear hubcap according to Henrico police, was seen traveling westbound on Staples Mill Road. (photo of vehicle of interest courtesy of Henrico police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico said Tuesday that investigators are looking for a “vehicle of interest” after a 44-year-old man was fatally struck on Staples Mill Road last week.

Officers were called to the Route 33 area of Staples Mills Road and Hermitage Road on Jan. 24 following reports of the crash. Harvey Paul Cowan, of Henrico, was trying to cross Staples Mill Road when he was struck and killed by a driver around 8:15 p.m., authorities said.

The vehicle of interest identified by police could be a green Ford Explorer or Expedition between 2003 and 2008. The vehicle, which has a missing right rear hubcap according to Henrico police, was seen traveling westbound on Staples Mill Road.

Police are asking the driver to come forward or to contact police immediately. Anyone with information can contact Crash Team Investigator C. Jones at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: