Police seek help finding suspect who stole cigarette cartons from Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a commercial burglary that took place early Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

Officers responded to a business in the area at 1:41 a.m. on Dec. 11 after a burglary alarm went off, police said Friday. They found the front door of the business smashed in.

Surveillance footage shows a male suspect breaking the glass of the front door, according to authorities. The suspect is seen loading a trash bag with cartons of cigarettes in video shared by Richmond police. The suspect left the store on foot toward Dunston Avenue.

Richmond police describe the suspect as being between 5-feet-8 to 6-feet-tall, roughly 160 to 180 pounds and possibly 40 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3192 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

