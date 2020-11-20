Police seek help identifying 11 people accused of breaking into, looting 3 Richmond businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said Friday that detectives need help identifying 11 people suspected of breaking in and looting three businesses on East Broad Street in late May.

Waller & Company Jewelers, Jefferson Loan Office and Blue Nine Market were broken into and had items stolen “during the riots on May 31,” according to a release from police.

Photos provided by the Richmond Police Department from outside Waller & Company Jewelers:

Photos provided by the Richmond Police Department from the Blue Nine Market:

Photos provided by the Richmond Police Department showing one suspect in the Jefferson Loan Office (left) and another suspect (four photos on the right) at all three stores:

Anyone with information about the identity of these 11 suspects is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at (804) 646-3103 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.