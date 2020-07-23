Police seek help identifying protester seen on video kicking window at John Marshall Courts Building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are looking to identify a woman suspected of breaking a glass window at the John Marshall Courts Building during an anti-eviction protest outside the courthouse in early July.

Officers responded to the area at 1:10 p.m. on July 1 after protesters gathered outside the building. According to police, some demonstrators threw hard objects and the suspect is seen on video kicking the large glass window several times.

Richmond police provided 8News with photos of the suspect and video from the incident.

Videos shared with 8News and on social media show protesters being hit with pepper spray by deputies and some trying to break the windows of the courthouse. One window was shattered, prompting the courthouse to close. Two arrests were made after the protest.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.