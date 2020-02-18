Police seek info on ‘vehicle of interest’ in shooting death of Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have opened a homicide investigation following the death of a 25-year-old Richmond woman who was shot Monday in Mosby Court.

Responding officers found a woman who had been shot, identified as Kieshell L. Walker, at the corner of Redd and Coalter Streets. Walker was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injury.

Investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest in the homicide: a newer model midsize four-door sedan that is silver or gray with a glass panoramic roof.

Anyone with information to should call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or at Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

