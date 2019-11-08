Police seek man suspected of using cinder blocks to steal from Richmond businesses

Police have identified 39-year-old Wesley L. Tompkins of Richmond as a possible suspect and have been trying to locate him.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Richmond are looking for a man suspected of using a cinder block to break into businesses in the city’s southside for the past several weeks.

Detectives have been investigating incidents where a cinder block has been used “to smash windows and doors of businesses” over the past several weeks, police said Friday. The person using the cinder block has been stealing items and cash from the businesses.

Police have identified 39-year-old Wesley L. Tompkins of Richmond as a possible suspect and have been trying to locate him.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tompkins is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

