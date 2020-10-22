Police seek possible subject in Tarrington Riverfront Park paddle board theft

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the possible subject involved in the theft of multiple paddle boards from Tarrington Riverfront Park.

According to a release, multiple boards were stolen last week after the locks were cut.

Chesterfield County Police say surveillance photos were captured around 1 a.m. on Monday, October 12. The possible suspect is a young adult white male.

Anyone who is able to identified the pictured individual is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.