Richmond police seek second suspect in 2019 homicide

Michael E. Halford was found lying on the front porch with a fatal gunshot wound

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are searching for a second suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a Richmond man in 2019.

Authorities already arrested 32-year-old Tyell J. Jackson after the shooting. A jury trial was held last week and he was sentenced to 38 years in prison for first-degree murder, robbery, and firearms violations.

Now, police said they are searching for a second suspect in the case. According to police, ring video showed investigators how the crime was committed and how many suspects were involved.

The shooting happened on the 4500 block of Norborne Road, off Warwick Road on January 2, 2019, and was the first homicide of 2019. When officers arrived they found Michael E. Halford on his front porch suffering from a gunshot wound.

“A good person died today,” Halford’s cousin, Makeia Terry, told 8News. “A very special person and whoever did, it would be best for them to just go ahead and turn themselves in.”

RELATED: ‘A good person died today’: Richmond father of 2 found shot to death on front porch

Anyone with information should call Detective Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.