Police seek suspect who opened fire inside Chesterfield home, assaulted woman with handgun

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a man who the department says assaulted a woman with a handgun.

While no one was shot, officers say an early morning incident Friday resulted in police being called to the 9200 block of Clovis Street. At the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Kevin J. Batts allegedly fired a handgun into a home and struck a woman with a handgun during an altercation.

The woman suffered minor injures.

Police add that following this incident, Batts tried to break into another home in the area.

Batts is charged with malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, breaking and entering and assault.

Anyone with information about Batts’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-066.

