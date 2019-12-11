1  of  2
Police seeking man who jumped counter, stole cash from Fredericksburg store

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Fredericksburg are looking for a man who jumped over a convenience store counter, displayed a handgun and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It happed just before 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at the RD Mart located at 2301 Plank Road.

The suspect was wearing a bright orange hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front, dark blue jeans, white shoes, and a bandanna over his face.

Police described him as approximately 5’8” to 5’10”, 150 to 170 pounds, and about 18 to 30 years old.

If you can identify the suspect involved, contact the police at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. 

