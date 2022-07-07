SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect who is being accused of making an obscene sexual display in public.

The incident occurred on June 28 at a Dollar Tree at the Four Mile Fork location on Patriot Highway. Any aid in the investigation may result in a financial reward, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police did not clarify what kind of sexual display was made in the release.

If you have any information about this man contact Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 540-582-7115.